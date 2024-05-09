Assam: Azara Police exhume unidentified body of woman

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a disturbing development, Azara Police recovered the body of an unidentified elderly woman in buried conditions on Tuesday. The incident came to light in the Dekapara locality near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

According to police sources, a couple used to reside in a house on the plot where the body was recovered, but nobody actually knew them. The local people mentioned that they had not seen them for the past few days. But on Tuesday, a local person found an odour coming from the location and informed the local police. Azara Police arrived at the spot and, in the presence of the magistrate, found the body of an elderly woman buried in the room. They sent the body for a post-mortem.

Locals speculated that the man had murdered his wife and buried her in the soil before escaping. The owner of the house, however, said that he had not visited his property for a long time and was not aware of who was staying there. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are looking to identify the dead woman as well as the man who lived there.

