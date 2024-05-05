Assam: Body recovered in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Jhanji Jamuguri under Gaurisagar Police Station in Sivasagar district following a recovery of a body on Thursday evening. The victim was identified as Jan Bora (35) of Teok Maskuri village in Jorhat district who was involved in an ongoing construction work at Jhanji Jamuguri Balamia village. The body was discovered in a pond next to the village on Thursday night, according to sources, and was retrieved to the shore by other construction workers.

An eye witness informed the village headman and Gaurisagar Police Station. Police rushed to the spot and took stock of the accident and interrogated the workers who were involved in the construction of a health care centre. Investigation is on.

