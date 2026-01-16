Assam: ‘Bagurumba Dwhou’ showcases harmony and brotherhood, says Bimal Borah

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah on Thursday said the historic mass performance of the Bagurumba Dwhou performance would stand as a powerful symbol of coordination, harmony and brotherhood, while helping to establish Assam’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

Taking to the media, the minister said the Assam government had been making sustained efforts over the past few years to present the state’s diverse cultural traditions before the world. He stated that, as part of this initiative, events such as Bihu Binandini and Jhumoir Binandini had already been organized successfully, strengthening traditional bonds of unity and cultural continuity.

Borah said the Bagurumba dance, one of the most popular folk dances of the Bodo community, would be performed on January 17 evening at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nearly 10,000 Bodo artistes from across the state were scheduled to take part in the performance, presenting the dance in a visually captivating style to the rhythm of traditional instruments such as the kham, serja, sifung, jatha and japshring.

He said the successful execution of the programme would also draw national and international attention to traditional Bodo attire and ornaments, including dokhona, regeregong jomgra, aranai, gasla, chandrahala mala and fulkuri khera, among others. The minister added that the event was expected to have a positive impact on tourism by showcasing Assam’s cultural wealth to a wider audience. The minister said preparations for the event had been carried out in a structured manner with the cooperation of several Bodo organizations, including the All Bodo Students’ Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Dularai Bathou Gouthum. Based on the guidance of 25 experts, around 400 oja trainers were trained at Shilpgram in Guwahati between January 4 and 6. These trainers subsequently imparted training to nearly 10,000 artistes across 81 constituencies in 23 districts from January 8 to 10.

The artistes were brought to Guwahati on January 11, following which rehearsals began at Sarusajai from January 12. Bora said the historic performance, to be held in the presence of the Prime Minister, would firmly establish the vibrant cultural identity of the Bodo community on the world cultural map.

He also informed that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was expected to be present during the final rehearsal scheduled for Thursday. Considering the public interest in the Bagurumba Dwhou programme, the minister said around 14,000 entry passes had already been distributed, and arrangements for LED screens outside the main stadium were being made in view of the anticipated large turnout on January 17.

