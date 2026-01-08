10,000 dancers to perform Bagurumba during PM Narendra Modi’s Assam visit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To create a Guinness World Record, as many as 10,000 Bodo dancers will perform the traditional Bagurumba dance at Sarusajai in Guwahati during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17.

Final practice sessions are ongoing in Guwahati for the mega showcase of Bagurumba dance. Masters of Bagurumba dance, singers, and traditional instrumentalists have been in Guwahati for rehearsal since a week ago. The dancers and musicians have already been trained through a series of workshops held across the state.

Talking to The Sentinel, the Master of Bodoland Cultural Centre, Ramfalbil, and Assam Gaurav awardee, Barlangfa Narzary, who is taking the key lead, said that over 400 master trainers had been engaged in the practice session at Silpgram in Guwahati to lead the Bagurumba dance formation. He also said that traditional instrumentalists including 400 on Kham, nearly 400 on Sifung, and over 300 on Serja, Jotha, and Jabsring were in the rehearsal camp along with 200 singers.

Narzary said that the Bagurumba dancers were selected from all districts of BTC, Goalpara, Kamrup, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Charaideo, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and other sub-divisions.

