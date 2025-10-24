Assam: Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner calls on CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner, Mr Zikrul Hasan Fahad, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma here today. The meeting highlighted the longstanding cultural and historical bonds shared between Assam and Bangladesh.

During the discussion, the Assistant High Commissioner commended Assam's efforts in developing educational and medical institutions, lauding the state's ongoing developmental initiatives. He also expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister and his office for their continued support.

The Chief Minister assured the Assistant High Commissioner of Assam's continued support and collaboration, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening ties between the two neighbours, a press release said.

