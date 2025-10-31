Assam: Bangladesh delegation pays tribute to Zubeen at Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation from the Government of Bangladesh visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Thursday to pay homage to the music legend Zubeen Garg, whose passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of fans across Assam and the entire subcontinent.

The delegation, led by Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Preeti Rahman, was accompanied by Zikrul Hasan Fahad, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati. The dignitaries offered floral tributes at the cremation site and observed a moment of silence in memory of the beloved artiste.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy High Commissioner Rahman expressed profound sorrow over Garg’s demise and highlighted his immense popularity in Bangladesh.

“The remarkable body of work of this multi-talented artiste and creative legend has touched millions across Bangladesh. We stand in solidarity and prayer with the family of Zubeen Garg. He has a huge fan following in our country, and people have been deeply shocked by his untimely passing,” Rahman said.

She further added, “Zubeen Garg will continue to live in the hearts of Bangladeshi fans and admirers through his music and films. He will always remain a cultural icon who transcended boundaries.”

The visit by the Bangladeshi delegation underscores Zubeen Garg’s far-reaching influence beyond borders.

Also Read: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ on all screens in Assam; 94 screens in rest of India