‘Roi Roi Binale’ on all screens in Assam; 94 screens in rest of India

Guwahati: Soulful singer Zubeen Garg is in a record-breaking spree - right from the arrival of his mortal remains from Singapore to his funeral procession. And now, his last film, 'Roi Roi Binale', is scripting records ahead of its release on the silver screen in the Northeast and the rest of India.

For the people of Assam, 'Roi Roi Binale' is more than cinema. It is a final conversation - between Zubeen and the millions who still wait for his voice to fill the air once more.

All screens in Assam will show 'Roi Roi Binale' at show times starting from 5 am to midnight from tomorrow. As many as 92 screens in the Northeast as a whole will have 585 shows. The rest of India will have 165 shows on 94 screens. One film on all screens in the state at the same time is unprecedented in Assam and perhaps in some other states in the country as well.

From Guwahati to Dibrugarh to Tezpur to Silchar, every theatre in Assam will screen only one film: Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen's final dream project. All holdover and upcoming releases, including Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, and Good Boy, have been postponed. For one week, and perhaps longer, Assam's cinemas will belong to Zubeen Da.

The decision, described as "unprecedented and emotional" by film exhibitors, reflects the depth of affection that binds Zubeen to his fans.

The emotional surge was intensified when a handwritten note by Zubeen Garg on a film poster surfaced online this week. The note, which he had penned before leaving for Singapore, reads: "Wait, wait a little… my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da."

Signed with his familiar flourish, the note was intended to be part of the film's promotion - a personal invitation to his fans.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan, speaking with visible emotion, revealed that Zubeen had meticulously planned the film's promotions.

On September 15, before leaving for Singapore, he discussed how he wanted to connect directly with his audience. He said, "Everyone comes to me for an autograph, but I can't meet everyone at once. This time, I want to leave my autograph as a message-an invitation to come and watch my film."

Fulfilling this final wish, the Roi Roi Binale team shared the note on social media on Wednesday, where it spread like wildfire - bringing tears, smiles, and a renewed sense of connection to the artiste who gave Assam its musical soul.

As the lights dim in theatres across the state this Friday, Assam will fall silent-only to rise again, together, to the rhythm of Zubeen Da's songs.

