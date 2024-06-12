Assam: Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two Bangladeshi citizens who had illegally entered the country were detained by the Government Railway Police team deployed at the Guwahati Railway Station. The incident took place around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the Bangladeshi nationals were identified as 24-year-old Suhag Gazi and 50-year-old Jahanara Begum.

The Government Railway Police officials mentioned that Bangladeshi nationals who entered the country illegally were the wife and the son of one late Nurislam Gazi, who belonged to the Golbunia Village with Police Station and Post Office Randha of the Bagerhat district of Khulna in Bangladesh. They also said that the duo had actually entered India on May 7 through West Bengal and were caught as they were trying to take a train to Tripura, from where they had planned to escape to their native village. They were residing in Bengaluru in connection with some work and had travelled to Guwahati to avoid any suspicion, but were caught at the Guwahati Railway Station by the security officials.

Both Suhag Gazi and Jahanara Begum were remanded to judicial custody as per the law, and necessary legal action has been initiated.

Also Read: Bangladeshi smuggler killed in BSF firing along Tripura border (sentinelassam.com)