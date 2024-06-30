Assam: Banker dies in hit-and-run case in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An accident that took place near the Cotton College in Guwahati on Saturday led to the death of one person.

The victim was on his two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 FN 0144 when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Baleno vehicle allegedly collided with him. The vehicle then sped off, leaving the injured man.

The victim was identified as Bhargab Jyoti Barman, a bank employee hailing from Barpeta. The unfortunate incident occurred when he was on his way to work on Saturday morning. Local police arrived at the scene soon after the incident and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem procedures.

