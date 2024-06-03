Assam bans liquor sales and consumption during vote counting across state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India has announced stringent measures for the counting of votes on June 4. As part of these measures, the entire day of vote counting has been declared a "dry day," encompassing a ban on the sale, distribution, and consumption of intoxicating substances across the state.

During this designated period, all establishments involved in the sale or serving of liquor, including duty-bound warehouses, retail outlets, bars, clubs, and hotels, will remain closed. The ban extends to the hoarding of intoxicants, with strict enforcement by district collectors under the Excise Act.

The Election Commission's decision aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral process by preventing any undue influence or disturbances stemming from the consumption of alcohol or narcotics. By implementing these measures, authorities seek to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in the democratic exercise.

Furthermore, the prohibition on the hoarding and distribution of intoxicants underscores the commitment to curb any illicit activities that could undermine the sanctity of the electoral process. Stringent legal action will be taken against violators, emphasizing the seriousness with which electoral authorities regard compliance with these regulations.

