Assam: Training completed for officials to be engaged in counting of votes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections is to be undertaken on June 4, 2024. The training for the officials engaged in the counting of votes in the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District concluded on Saturday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, the District Commissioner and Returning Officer of Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Sumit Sattawan, urged every officer and staff engaged in the counting of votes to perform their duties properly. The training was organised at the Conference and Training Centre of the Public Works Department and District Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Dispur on May 27, and it covered counting supervisors, counting assistants, microobservers, postal ballot counters, and those involved in tabulation and compilation. The district’s Additional District Commissioner, Ajit Sharma, along with other officers and employees of the district administration, were present for the culmination programme.

