Assam: BDO of Lakhipur, Goalpara Caught Red-Handed taking Bribe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Bhuben Das, Block Development Officer of Jaleswar Development Block in Lakhipur, Goalpara, on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a complainant.

According to official sources, Das had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for processing pending bills related to completed construction works of a Model Anganwadi Centre under the Jaleswar ICDS project. Following the complainant's request, the demand was reduced to Rs 7,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant reported the matter to the Directorate, which subsequently laid a trap at Das's rented residence. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. The tainted cash was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

After sufficient evidence was found, Das was arrested, and a case was registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Further legal proceedings are in progress.

