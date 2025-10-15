Assam: CBI Arrests NHIDCL Executive Director for Allegedly Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director of NHIDCL’s Guwahati office, for allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe from Binod Kumar Jain of M/s Mohan Lal Jain, Kolkata. The bribe was reportedly linked to issuing a favourable extension and completion certificate for the four-laning project of National Highway-37 in Assam.

Following the trap operation, CBI conducted searches at seven premises across India, seizing ₹2.62 crore in cash, documents showing ownership of nine properties and 20 apartments, and records of high-end vehicles.

Singh and Jain were produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Guwahati, while investigations continue to verify immovable and movable assets and trace further irregularities.