Assam begins Master Trainers’ Programme for Census 2027 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The four-day residential Master Trainers' Training Programme for the first phase of Census 2027, namely the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), began at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Lalmati.

The programme, which will continue till June 12, brought together 59 Master Trainers, including 44 officials from various districts and 15 officials from the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Assam.

The training aims to create a pool of trainers who will subsequently train 1,109 Field Trainers. These Field Trainers will impart training to 83,535 Enumerators and Supervisors for the conduct of Census 2027 across the state.

The inaugural session was attended by Director of Census-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam, Biswajit Pegu, Secretary of the General Administration Department Jatin Bora, Director (ENP), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Pritam Dutta, State Government Nodal Officer for Census 2027 Partha Pegu, Deputy Registrar General-cum-Additional Chief Principal Census Officer Bharati Chanda and other officials.

The dignitaries highlighted the importance of Census 2027 for evidence-based planning and stressed the role of Master Trainers in ensuring quality training and data collection.

Technical sessions on the opening day covered census concepts, field procedures and the use of digital tools for Census 2027. The programme is being conducted by four National Trainers, with participants divided into two batches for focused learning and interaction.

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