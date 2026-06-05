District-Level Census 2027 Training Begins in Sonitpur to Ensure Accurate Data Collection

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A three-day district-level training programme on the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Census 2027 (Phase-I), Assam, commenced on Thursday at Conference Hall-II of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. Addressing the inaugural session, Principal Census Officer-cum-District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, urged all officers and officials to actively participate in the training and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the procedures and technological tools being introduced. He emphasised that Census data serves as the foundation for evidence-based governance, developmental planning, infrastructure creation, and welfare initiatives, making the accuracy and integrity of the exercise critically important.

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