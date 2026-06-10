Assam: Bhaona Artistes’ Body Felicitates Satradhikar Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Brihattar Uzanbazar Bhaona Silpi Samaj felicitated Auniati Satra Satradhikar Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami ahead of his visit to the United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to deliver a lecture on the teachings and legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva at the British Parliament on June 17.

The felicitation programme was held at Auniati Satra in North Guwahati on Tuesday. Members of the organisation greeted Dr Goswami with traditional Gayan-Bayan performances and presented him with a commemorative memento.

Dr Goswami is set to deliver a discourse titled "The Blazing Challenge of Srimanta Sankardeva", focusing on Vaishnavite culture and Ekasarana Namdharma. The lecture will mark the first formal presentation of Sankardeva's teachings in a foreign parliamentary institution.

The Brihattar Uzanbazar Bhaona Silpi Samaj described the event as a matter of pride for Assam and the Vaishnavite community and said it would help promote the values of peace, harmony, equality and brotherhood while showcasing the state's spiritual heritage on a global platform.

Also Read: MLA Rupak Sarma Wins Applause for his Bhaona Performance in Nagaon