MLA Rupak Sarma Wins Applause for his Bhaona Performance in Nagaon

Nagaon: Nagaon-Batadrava MLA Rupak Sarma captivated devotees and cultural enthusiasts with his debut performance in a traditional Assamese Bhaona at Puranigudam Koraligaon Bor Namghar in Nagaon on Monday night.

The cultural presentation formed part of the concluding day of a three-day annual religious festival and attracted a large gathering of devotees, local residents and admirers of Assam’s rich Vaishnavite heritage.

Sarma, who represents the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency, portrayed the character of Indrajit in the Bhaona titled Balibadh. Performing in the traditional Brajavali language, he impressed the audience with his acting skills and stage presence, bringing the character vividly to life. His appearance marked a notable departure from his usual political role, as he immersed himself in the spiritual and cultural traditions of Assam.

Making his debut as a Bhaona performer, the legislator entered the stage with a graceful dance sequence before delivering an energetic portrayal of the mythological character. His performance reflected the teachings and ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva, the 15th-century saint-reformer credited with establishing the Bhaona tradition.

The event also featured popular Assamese actor Dipjyoti Keot, best known for his role as Mohan in the television serial ‘Beharbari Outpost’. Keot appeared in another demon character and added to the evening’s cultural appeal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma expressed his delight at receiving the opportunity to perform in a Bhaona, describing it as one of Srimanta Sankardeva’s enduring cultural creations. He said that, as the MLA of Batadrava—the birthplace of the revered saint—it was a matter of pride and privilege to be associated with Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

The performance highlighted the enduring relevance of the Bhaona tradition and drew enthusiastic appreciation from the audience.