Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party Launches Statewide Training Drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an extensive statewide Mandal-level training programme aimed at strengthening the party's organisational structure and enhancing the capabilities of its cadre. The training camps, which began on June 15, will continue until July 5 and cover all 353 Mandals across the state.

State BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah said that more than three lakh party workers are expected to participate in the programme. The camps will provide training on the party's ideology, organisational values, working methods, governance models, achievements of BJP governments, social media engagement, and organisational management.

Sarmah stated that the BJP's long-standing tradition of regular training programmes has helped keep its workers prepared to effectively discharge their political and social responsibilities. He added that discussions during the camps will also focus on the socio-economic realities of rural Assam to help party workers gain a deeper understanding of grassroots issues.

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