BJP Minority Morcha Leads Cleanliness Drive in Serfanguri School

Guwahati: The BJP Minority Morcha of the BTCR’s Srirampur constituency organised a cleanliness drive at Serfanguri Maktab Lower Primary School under the No. 3 BTC Srirampur constituency, with the aim to promote hygiene and environmental awareness among students.

Former BTC Executive Member Sajal Singh participated in the programme and interacted with students during the event. He said that the programme was designed to instil the importance of cleanliness and public hygiene from an early age, encouraging children to keep their surroundings clean and free from dirt and pollution.

Singh, who described Srirampur as his old constituency, said he always feels a strong connection with the area and its people. He added that BJP workers remain actively engaged with the public and are committed to sharing in their joys and difficulties. According to him, party workers serve the community with dedication and a spirit of public service.

Promoting the importance of grassroots engagement, Singh emphasised that cleanliness drives such as these help build awareness among young students and contribute to a clean environment.

Making a political remark during the programme, Singh expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in 2030. He stated that the party’s continued focus on public service and organisational work would strengthen its position in the region.

The event concluded with students being encouraged to adopt cleanliness habits in their daily lives and contribute to maintaining a clean and healthy environment.