Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party observes 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday observed the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas at its state headquarters, paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

The commemorative programme, organised in collaboration with the BJP’s Ex-Servicemen Cell, honoured the families of Assam’s three Kargil martyrs and veterans who participated in the conflict.

Wing Commander Pranjal Burhagohain, convenor of the BJP’s Ex-Servicemen Cell, delivered the welcome address. Colonel Dilip Bora, who commanded the 16 Grenadiers Regiment during the Kargil War, shared his experiences and reflections on the conflict.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia paid tribute to the heroism of the Indian Armed Forces and highlighted their contribution to safeguarding the country’s unity and sovereignty. The programme was also attended by Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi, a recipient of the PVSM, AVSM and VSM, and Lieutenant Pranab Kumar Bharali (VSM). A documentary on the Kargil War, produced by the Ministry of Defence, was screened during the event.

On the occasion, the party also felicitated former Cotton College professors Dr Pannalal Goswami and Dr Nandita Bhattacharya for their contribution to education. The couple recently donated 1 crore, accumulated during their years of service, to Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, for the welfare of students. Commending the donation, Saikia described the couple’s philanthropy as an inspiring example of selfless service and expressed confidence that their gesture would continue to motivate society for generations.

Also Read: Assam Governor pays tribute to Martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Guwahati