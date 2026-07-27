Assam Governor pays tribute to Martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War at the State War Memorial at Dighalipukhuri on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Paying homage to the fallen soldiers, the Governor described Kargil Vijay Diwas as a reminder of the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. He said the soldiers displayed extraordinary valour in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity despite extreme hardships.

Acharya said the sacrifices of the martyrs also reflected the resilience of their families, who equally deserved the nation’s gratitude. He noted that while citizens pursued development, the Armed Forces continued to protect the country’s borders under the harshest conditions.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Governor said the goal could be achieved only if every citizen performed their duties with the same discipline, commitment and spirit of service demonstrated by the Armed Forces. He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran, saying the Kargil heroes embodied those ideals through their lives and sacrifices.

Urging the youth to draw inspiration from Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra and Assam’s Captain Jintu Gogoi, Acharya said their courage and patriotism should motivate younger generations to contribute to nation-building.

He also commended the Directorate of Sainik Welfare for its work in supporting ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and the families of soldiers.

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