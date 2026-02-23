Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party to Launch Statewide ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a mega Jan Ashirwad Yatra across Assam from February 28 as part of its outreach campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, state party president Dilip Saikia announced on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Saikia said the yatra aims to take the party’s vision, achievements and organizational agenda to the grassroots.

The first phase of the yatra will run from February 28 to March 9, covering 34 Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally flag it off from Gupteshwar Devalaya in Dhekiajuli. On the inaugural day, the yatra will pass through Dhekiajuli, Barsola, Tezpur, Naduar and Rongapara constituencies.

Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal has been appointed chief convenor of the programme, while Union Minister and MP Pabitra Margherita and other senior leaders will serve as co-convenors.

According to the BJP, the yatra will travel around 70–80 km each day and aims to reach nearly one lakh people daily. In subsequent phases, it will cover constituencies across Morigaon, Nagaon, Gohpur, Bihpuria, Dhemaji, Jonai, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Golaghat, Digboi, Tinsukia, Nalbari and Rangia, along with other parts of the state, with designated leaders overseeing each segment.

Saikia also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on a two-day tour on March 13 and 14. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend official and party programmes in Kokrajhar and Guwahati on March 13, and in Silchar on March 14.

