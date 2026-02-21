Mass joining programme held at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Office in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joining programme was held on Friday at the BJP State Office, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, more than a hundred people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Lambodhar Rabha, former regional executive member from Goalpara district and North Assam leader of the Hindu Jagaran Manch. The new entrants included members from the Rabha and Garo communities.

Additionally, over two hundred members of Veer Lachit Sena from several districts including Nalbari, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Nagaon joined the party under the leadership of Swaraj Kashyap, former Chief Secretary of the Guwahati Metropolitan District unit of Veer Lachit Sena.

The joining programme was conducted by Benudhar Nath, Head of the Joining Cell of the Election Management Committee. The event was attended by MP and Chairman of the Election Management Committee Pradan Baruah, state secretary Anup Barman, and state vice-president Ratna Singh.

