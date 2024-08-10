Assam: Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samittee demands apology from state government

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samitee, Assam, has demanded the resignation of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing failure to control artificial floods in Guwahati. The union accused the government of ignoring expert recommendations and memoranda submitted to address the flood problem. The union’s president, Prabin Jyoti Kalita, alleged that the Master Plan 2025, prepared by Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2007, was “unscientific” and designed to “mislead the people.” He claimed that the government’s actions have pushed the people of Guwahati into a “dark future.” The union demands a scientific study involving intelligent specialists and conscious citizens to solve the flood problem with a long-term plan, as the Guwahati flood is not a major issue since every problem has a solution.

