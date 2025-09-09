Assam: Bhupen Hazarika’s Songs Touched All, says Minister Bimal Borah

Staff reporter

Guwahati: “The songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika touched every section of society,” said Assam’s Minister of Cultural Affairs, Bimal Borah, while inaugurating two new schemes launched by the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Ltd. as part of the year-long centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

In line with the State Budget announcement and to commemorate Dr. Hazarika’s birth centenary, the scheme to introduce music curriculum in Assam’s Adarsha Vidyalayas was formally launched today by Minister Borah at the Aideu Theatre, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Panjabari. The scheme will utilize the Gamaka Box, an innovation by noted Tamil Nadu musician Dr. Ramesh Vinayakam, to impart training on Bhupendra Sangeet and other musical forms to students across 57 Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state.

The Minister also inaugurated another scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to full-length feature films released in Assam in 2025. During the event, cheques of Rs 5 lakh each were distributed to producers of 19 films made in Assamese, Bodo, Singpho, and other regional languages.

In his speech, Minister Borah emphasized that the legendary artist Dr. Hazarika not only highlighted the rich cultural heritage and civilization of the Brahmaputra valley before the world through his powerful voice and creative works, but also sang songs of humanity, global fraternity, and harmony, thereby establishing himself as a true world citizen. He urged officials to ensure the proper implementation of these newly launched schemes.

Following the ceremony, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s 1961 classic film Shakuntala was screened. Prior to the screening, the film’s actress Krishna Das Nath was felicitated by the Corporation.

Earlier in the day, Minister Borah also inaugurated the “Sudhakantha Museum” established under the initiative of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity at The Assam Royal Global University. Calling Dr. Hazarika a “versatile genius,” the Minister expressed hope that the museum would not only become a cherished space for the people of Assam but also serve as a valuable research resource for future generations.

