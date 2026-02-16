Assam bids farewell to Taren Chandra Boro with state honours

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Eminent litterateur and former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Taren Chandra Boro, was cremated with full state honours at the Navagraha Crematorium in Guwahati on Sunday.

A large number of family members, relatives, friends, admirers and representatives of various organisations attended the cremation.

Taren Chandra Boro passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Saturday. He was 70.

Soon after news of his demise spread, several prominent personalities from literary and intellectual circles, along with family members, relatives and well-wishers, reached the hospital to pay their last respects.

Authorities later took his mortal remains to his residence at Kharghuli in Guwahati. They kept his body at his Kharghuli residence overnight before taking it to the office of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) at Ambari, where office-bearers paid their tributes and lowered the AXX flag to half-mast. They then took the mortal remains to the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) office at Betkuchi before proceeding to the Navagraha Crematorium for the final rites.

Leaders of several political parties and organisations paid their last respects to the writer.

The Bharatiya Janata Party conveyed deep sorrow over the demise of the distinguished writer, former President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, social organiser and Convenor of the Bodo Advisory Board of the Sahitya Akademi, Taren Chandra Boro.

The party stated that his passing marks an irreparable loss to the social life of Assam and to the sphere of Assamese language and literature. It described him as a guiding force for the Bodo community and said people will always remember his exemplary contributions to social advancement with respect and gratitude.

The party also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) also expressed deep grief over Taren Boro’s passing.

In a condolence message, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Rumatary described his death as an irreparable loss to the Bodo community and to Assam’s literary landscape.

The student body stated that he was not only a creative writer but also a fearless critic, a visionary intellectual and a dedicated social and cultural worker who played a vital role in strengthening the language, identity and dignity of the Bodo community. He firmly believed that literature is a moral force that shapes consciousness and collective identity.

“His demise has created a void that will be difficult to fill. Though a luminous pillar of our society has fallen, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” the statement said.

