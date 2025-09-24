Assam bids tearful adieu to Zubeen Garg as ‘Mayabini’ becomes state’s final hymn

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam stood shrouded in grief on Tuesday as the state bade its most emotional farewell to Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer whose voice had become the heartbeat of a generation. His mortal remains reached the Hatimura cremation ground in Sonapur at 10:55 am, where thousands had already gathered since the break of dawn. Flowers, prayers and tears marked every step of the procession as fans, family and leaders came together in a moment of collective mourning for the man who gave Assam its song of love, rebellion and hope.

The streets of Kamarkuchi were lined with mourners who showered petals and whispered their goodbyes as Zubeen’s glass coffin, draped in a gamosa and surrounded by blossoms made its slow passage. At the cremation site, his wife Garima Saikia Garg, Sister Palme Borthakur and other close family members clung to one another, their grief mirrored by countless fans who had travelled from far and wide. In a heart-wrenching moment, Palme Borthakur performed the ‘mukhagni’ ritual, joined by his supporter, music composer Rahul Gautam while Vedic chants and the bugle call of the police gun salute filled the air.

The atmosphere turned even more poignant when Garg’s own wish, spoken years ago came true. His timeless song “Mayabini” played continuously through loudspeakers and livestreams, becoming the anthem of his final journey. Once described by the singer as his “fantasy” to have all of Assam sing it upon his death, the melody now rose from thousands of voices at the cremation ground and millions more watching across the state. The song transformed from an artist’s dream into a collective lament, sealing his place as a cultural legend.

Dignitaries including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia stood shoulder-to-shoulder with student unions, cultural bodies and fans united in their sorrow. A sandalwood branch planted by Zubeen on his birthday in 2017 was placed upon the pyre, adding a deeply personal touch to a farewell that transcended generations.

As flames consumed the pyre and chants of ‘Zubeen, Zubeen’ merged with the haunting strains of “Mayabini Ratir Buku,” the farewell became more than a funeral—it was a cultural pilgrimage. For Assam, the melody that once expressed Zubeen’s creative spirit has now become an eternal hymn, ensuring that even in death, his voice will never be silenced.

