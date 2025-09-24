37 B’deshis Deported, Announces Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that at least 37 Bangladeshi people, including women and children, were deported to the neighbouring country as they illegally crossed the international border and entered Indian territory.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Good bye infiltrators; your time's up in Assam! 37 uninvited guests have been PUSHED BACK to their own homeland in Bangladesh from the Sribhumi sector. Just letting you all in advance - All unwanted guests will be treated with the same gesture."

The state government has taken a strong stand against infiltration from Bangladesh, with CM Sarma often issuing warnings about a looming threat of changing demography in Assam.

He accused the previous Congress governments of providing shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators, and the Chief Minister claimed that Bangladeshi infiltrators have been occupying the land of indigenous people. (IANS)

