Assam: ‘Bihu Attack’ film released at Hojai with SSB soldiers

GUWAHATI: The film “Bihu Attack,” produced by the RKS Film Production team, was released on Friday near the E-Samyukta premises in Hojai. The release ceremony was jointly attended by the entire film production team, artists, and invited personnel of the 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in accordance with the encouragement of the 1st Battalion SSB, Sonapur, to help personnel step away from routine duties and de-stress through entertainment.

The event began with the collective singing of the National Anthem, followed by the felicitation of SSB soldiers with traditional Assamese Gachha by the film’s producer, Praveen Kant Saha, as a mark of respect and appreciation.

Inspector (GD) Nidul Sutradhar, Samadhi Commander, First Corps, delivered the vote of thanks, complimenting the film team for producing a meaningful military-themed film and wishing them great success. He emphasized the importance of such cultural initiatives in boosting the morale of security personnel.

The atmosphere was further enlivened through cultural exchanges between the film team and the soldiers, featuring songs, dances, and ghazal performances. These interactions created a joyful and relaxed environment, offering a valuable moment of recreation for the force personnel, particularly those serving in high-stress or isolated areas. Such engagements serve as a gesture of appreciation, providing a refreshing break from demanding routines and reinforcing a sense of recognition and value.

The event concluded with a barkhana and a group photograph, marking the occasion as a memorable and uplifting experience for all present, a press release stated.

