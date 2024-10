STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari OP raided a hideout in Vidya Nagar and found three persons lifting a bike. Police arrested the three named Nazrul Ali, Basrel Ali, and Joynal Abedin from Chhaygaon. A fake number plate (AS25H9973) was also seized. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

