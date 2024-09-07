Chapar Police Recover Eight Stolen Bikes, Arrest Four Bike Lifters After Raid in Dhubri District

Dhubri: People in the Chapar area of Dhubri district had been troubled by frequent thefts of bikes for quite some time. In view of theft of bikes in recent time, Chapar Police Station in-charge Deepjyoti Inti swung into action and raided at various places in the district and recovered eight bikes and arrested four bike lifters.

Out of these, two were sent to jail while two others were interrogated in Chapor police station. The operations were conducted in areas near Kolgachiya, Krishnaai, Bilasipara, Belatoli, and Gaurang for several days.

The bike lifters were identified as Hafizur Rahman, Amir Hamza, Habibul Islam, and Manzoor Ali. Talking to The Sentinel, In-Charge of Chapar Police Station, Deepjyoti Inti informed that drive against the bike lifters would continue in days to come.

Also Read: Motorized spinning machines distributed in Nagaon, Morigaon, and Karbi Anglong Districts

Also Watch: