Assam: Bishnupriya Manipuri Poet Champalal Sinha No More

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bishnupriya Manipuri poet Champalal Sinha passed away on June 25 at a hospital in Silchar. He was 72. He is survived by his wife and a son.

A recipient of a literary award from the Assam Government in 2023, the prolific writer late Sinha was born in East Kachudharam on the outskirts of Silchar town in the Cachar district of Assam. The late Sinha had ten poetry books in Bishnupriya Manipuri to his credit. He had an oeuvre of over 25,000 unpublished poems. His parents were the late Surachandra Sinha and the late Jyotilei Sinha.

A pall of gloom descended on the entire Bishnupriya Manipur community because of his death.

