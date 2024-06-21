Assam: Retired PWD engineer Sudip Kumar Das Gupta passes away in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sudip Kumar Das Gupta, a retired Superintending Engineer, State Public Works Department (PWD), passed away on June 19, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati.

Born on December 1, 1943, the late Gupta earned his Bachelor of Engineering in 1966 from Jorhat Engineering College and his Master of Engineering from Assam Engineering College in 1985.

He joined PWD, Assam, in 1966 as an assistant engineer, served in various capacities, and retired as a superintending engineer in 2001. He is survived by his wife, Bahni Sikha Das Gupta, two sons, and three grandchildren. He also served as a senior material engineer in the Stup Consultant from 2001 to 2015 on the prestigious East West Corridor project of NHAI.

