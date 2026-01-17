Assam: Bishnupriya Manipuris to push demand for autonomous council

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Under the aegis of the Bishnupriya Manipuri Sainik Welfare Organization (BMSWO), various organizations of the Bishnupriya Manipuri community will take out a procession on January 19, 2026, in support of their demand for the creation of a Bishnupriya Manipuri Autonomous Council (BMAC) in Assam so as to preserve the language, literature and culture of the community. According to Umakanta Sinha, chief adviser of IBM (Imaa Bishnupriya Manipuri), the procession will start near Bhagadahar Srimandap on Chincoorie Road, Silchar, and send a memorandum in support of their demand to the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, through the Cachar District Commissioner. According to Umakanta Sinha, the Bishnupriya Manipuri Sainik Welfare Organisation will also take initiatives to take out such processions from Patharkandi in the Sribhumi district and Hailakandi with the help of various other organizations of the community later on two separate dates.

