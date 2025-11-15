IBM (Imaa Bishnupriya Manipuri) hopeful of BM teaching in Assam schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: IBM (Imaa Bishnupriya Manipuri) is hopeful that the Bishnupriya Manipuri language will be taught in Assam from the next academic session (2026-27) alongside that of all other communities.

Along with other ethnic groups in Assam, preparations are underway to create textbooks for students in the Bishnupriya Manipuri mother tongue. The departmental authorities did not proceed with publishing the textbooks because two different literary organisations from the community submitted two separate sets of books.

In this situation, IBM stepped in to resolve the complications that had arisen in the publication of the textbooks. The officials of the organisation approached the government and the department concerned, demanding the formation of a committee of experts in Indo-Aryan languages to resolve the issue and publish the textbooks in the Bishnupriya Manipuri language.

But because of the dilly-dally in the publication of Bishnupriya Manipuri textbooks, the IBM was compelled to approach the Gauhati High Court with a writ petition seeking a directive to the government. After the hearing, on September 8 this year, the court instructed the government to form a committee comprising members of various organizations of the Bishnupriya Manipuri community within three months and directed that textbooks be published based on ‘correct phonetic words and grammar’.

A few days ago, chief advisor of IBM Uma Kanta Sinha visited the Assam Secretariat to follow up on the matter and learnt that the government had already begun the process of forming the committee. An official communication will be issued soon. “Therefore, we, the office-bearers of IBM, are hopeful that from the next academic session, teaching in our mother tongue will begin alongside that of all other communities,” Uma Kanta Sinha said.

