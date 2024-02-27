Assam: BJP allocates observers in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies to finalize candidates

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and allocated observers for 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. The following are the names of the observers for each constituency and they have been ordered to present their report by February 27.

Pabitra Margherita and Vijay Kumar Gupta for the Dhubri constituency; Chandra Mohan Patowary and Naba Kumar Doley for Darang- Udalguri constituency; Parimal Suklabaidya and Aswini Roy Sarkar for Guwahati, Ajanta Neog and Bijuli Kalita Medhi for Karimganj; Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Kumar Das for Silchar (SC); Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Rekha Rani Das Boro for Nagaon; Pijush Hazarika and Pulak Gohain for Kaziranga; Jogen Mohan and Rajdeep Roy for Sonitpur; Sanjay Kisan and Ajoy Konwar for Lakhimpur; Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Manoj Baruah for Dibrugarh; Jayanta Mallabarua and Ashok Bhattrai for Jorhat and Ranoj Pegu and Rajkumar Sharma for Diphu (ST). No observer has been allocated yet for the Kokrajhar and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

