Assam: BJP appeals for peace after Karbi Anglong violence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the violent incidents reported over the past few days in Kheroni and Donkamokam areas of West Karbi Anglong district.

In a press statement, State BJP president Dilip Saikia appealed to all concerned parties to come forward to help restore peace and stability in the violence-hit region. He urged residents of West Karbi Anglong, including members of the Karbi community and other communities, to cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order.

Stating that violence is not a solution to any problem, Saikia called upon all stakeholders to respond positively to the three-party talks proposed by the state government to address the situation through dialogue.

He said Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is closely monitoring the developments and is making continuous efforts to restore normalcy. Following the Chief Minister’s directions, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and State Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu has been deputed to Karbi Anglong to hold discussions with all stakeholders, he added.

The BJP state president also alleged that anti-Assam and anti-national forces are making repeated attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the state. He appealed to people of all communities to remain vigilant against such forces and ensure that Assam’s development-oriented progress is not derailed.

Saikia further claimed that recent incidents point towards a deep conspiracy by certain anti-social and anti-Assam elements to destabilize the state and appealed to all concerned to foil such attempts. He also expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unrest over the past three days and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

