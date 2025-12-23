Assam: Angry mob sets ablaze KAAC chief’s house; 3 injured in police firing

CORRESPONDENTS

KHERONI/DONGKAMUKAM: An angry mob today set on fire Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Dr Tuliram Ronghang’s ancestral house in Dongkamukam. To control the rampaging mob, the police fired several rounds, during which three protestors were injured. Although things have somewhat returned to normal, the situation is still tense.

A high-level official rushed to the spot, even as Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu to visit the place of the incident and take stock of the situation there.

Widespread unrest gripped the West Karbi Anglong district on Monday following the forcible removal of indigenous hunger strikers, leading to a massive road blockade and reports of significant property damage in affected areas of Kheroni.

The crisis began in the early hours when authorities cleared protesters who had been on an indefinite hunger strike for over 15 days at Phelangpi under the Kheroni police station. Members and workers of ASDC, APHLC and other regional parties supported the hunger strike.

The agitators, primarily from Karbi and other indigenous communities, were demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands, citing protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Talks were scheduled to be held between the protestors and KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang. However, in the wee hours of Monday, the police picked up 9 to 10 protestors sitting on the hunger strike. They were taken to the police station, following which the situation escalated.

In response to the police action, thousands of protesters, including women, elders, youths, and students, gathered immediately, blocking the key Kheroni Bridge (Thong Nokbe). Demonstrators sat on the roadway, raising slogans and insisting on direct negotiations with KAAC Chief Executive Member Dr Tuliram Ronghang.

Over 1,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order amid the swelling crowds. While the blockade itself remained largely peaceful, reports emerged of widespread destruction in Kheroni’s Nepali Basti and surrounding localities. Eyewitnesses claimed agitators demolished boundary fencing, razed private homes and shops, vandalized a school bus, and damaged several vehicles, including an ambulance. The police resorted to firing to control the agitators, resulting in three of them being injured. The events led to the burning down of the KAAC chief’s house.

Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota visited the affected site and directed law enforcement agencies to restore harmony in the district.

