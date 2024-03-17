Assam BJP appoints 126 in-charges for as many LACs in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State BJP appointed 126 in-charges (prabharis) in as many assembly constituencies in the state at an organizational meeting of the party held at party headquarters today in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the state BJP’s election management committee’s convener and MP Pabitra Margherita said, “The state BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha poll, ministers, and MLAs of the party were present at the meeting. The meeting appointed 126 in-charges to liaison with the public up to polling booth level, besides other organizational work.”

He said, “The BJP has all along been maintaining a cordial relationship with the public, and it will continue to maintain this trend. The other political parties, on the other hand, go to the public only during the election like seasonal birds.”

Meanwhile, several members from the Congress, AAP, and tea garden leaders, including AAP state vice president Jitul Deka, APCC secretary Ratan Bora, Golaghat District Congress Committee president Dadu Taye, and over 200 members from the Barak Cha Shramik Unnayan Samiti and the Kamrup unit of the All Assam Karbi Students’ Association, joined the BJP at the meeting of the present party’s state president, Bhabesh Kalita, ministers Pijush Hazarika, and Jayanta Mallabaruah.

