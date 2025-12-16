Assam: BJP appoints election incharge, co-incharges for Assembly Polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed the Election incharge and Co-incharges for the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Senior party leader and MP Baijayant Panda, who is also the BJP’s National Vice President, has been named the Election incharge for Assam. Sunil Kumar Sharma, MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, has been appointed as Election co-incharge.

Former Union Minister Darshana Ben Jardosh has also been designated as Election co-incharge for the state. The announcement was made by National general secretary and Headquarters incharge Arun Singh.

