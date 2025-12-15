Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Nitin Nabin’s appointment as BJP working president

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin upon his appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Working President.

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President. He will succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

In an X post, PM Modi lauded Nitin Nabin as a "young and hardworking Karyakarta with rich organisational experience."

The Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working.

"I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," the X post added. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi welcomes Microsoft’s $17.5B investment to power India’s AI future