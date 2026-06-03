Assam: BJP calls for stringent laws following Nalbari violence case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday called for stringent laws to address what it described as serious criminal activities, following the killing of a young student leader in Nalbari district.

In a statement, spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said Madhurjya Barman, Assistant Secretary of the West Nalbari Regional Students’ Union, was allegedly killed in an attack in Chamata Bhakatpara. He also said the victim’s sister sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The statement alleged involvement of individuals identified as Roz Ali alias Asik Ali and Hitesh Ali, and referred to another unrelated case in Chaygaon involving alleged sexual assault, which it said was being investigated.

The party urged the Assam government to introduce strict legislation and stronger enforcement measures to deal with serious crimes and to take action against those it claimed were encouraging or supporting such activities.

The BJP also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Assam Police for their action in connection with the case, stating that one of the accused was killed while attempting to flee police custody.

The statement further paid tribute to Madhurjya Barman, describing him as courageous, and conveyed condolences to his family while praying for the recovery of the injured.

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