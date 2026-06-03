Tension Persists in West Nalbari as Six Villages Boycott Funeral Rites of Murder Accused Roz Ali

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension continues to prevail across parts of West Nalbari following the death of Asif Khan alias Roz Ali, an accused in the widely discussed murder case of student leader Madhurjya Barman. On Monday, Roz Ali’s post-mortem examination was conducted at Nalbari Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital, after which his body was received by village representatives and family elders from Deharkalakuchi village.

According to local sources, residents of six villages, including Deharkalakuchi, have collectively decided not to allow Roz Ali’s funeral prayers (janaza) or burial in the public graveyard. Villagers have also reportedly decided not to participate in his funeral rites.

Family members have reportedly made arrangements to bury him behind their residence. Sources further stated that preparations for conducting the janaza near a relative’s residence were underway. Reports also suggest that a section of the local Muslim community has decided to socially boycott the accused’s family. To prevent any untoward situation, police have deployed extensive security arrangements in the area. Around 300 police personnel have reportedly been stationed, while security agencies continue to closely monitor developments.

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