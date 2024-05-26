Assam: BJP condoles death of economist, writer Harendra Nath Das

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita condoled the death of former Chief Secretary of Assam, economist and writer Harendra Nath Das. The former chief secretary passed away in his residence last night when he was consigned to flames with state honours. Kalita said that the former chief secretary contributed to the state with sincere and skillful administrative and socio-economic expertise. He was known as a good writer and an economic analyst. “We pray for the eternal peace of his soul,” he said.

Also Read: Demow: Inquiry into Amarjyoti Taid’s death demanded by family (sentinelassam.com)