Demow: Inquiry into Amarjyoti Taid’s death demanded by family

DEMOW: On Thursday night, Amarjyoti Taid, son of Nater Taid, who was serving in the 2nd Assam Commando Battalion in Hailakandi and was originally from Liabil Gaon, close to Demow in the Sivasagar district, passed away. The tragedy involving Amarjyoti Taid was too much for the family to accept. Amarjyoti Taid's family member claimed there might have been a motive for the occurrence. The only source of income in their home was Amarjyoti Taid, who comes from a family of farmers. The family used to rely on Amarjyoti Taid as her mother required a large sum of money each month for medication. The State Chief Minister is urged by the family member of Amarjyoti Taid to properly investigate the situation and look into ways to provide financial support for the low-income family.

