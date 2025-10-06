Assam: BJP Congratulates Hagrama Mohilary as BTC Chief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh on Sunday extended its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Bodofa Nagar in Kokrajhar, where Mohilary took the oath of office along with ten Executive Members of the newly formed council, besides the deputy chief .

In a press release issued from the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita conveyed the party’s greetings and extended full support to Mohilary’s leadership.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia also congratulated Mohilary, expressing optimism that under his stewardship, peace, harmony, and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) would scale new heights.

Kalita further added that the central and state BJP governments, along with the party organization, would extend all possible cooperation for the welfare and progress of the 26 communities residing in the BTR.

