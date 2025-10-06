Assam: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Hagrama Mohilary & his Team

Our Bureau

Guwahati/Kokrajhar: Following the swearing-in of Hagrama Mohilary as Bodoland Territorial Council’s Chief Executive Member (CEM) in Kokrajhar along with his colleagues on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the new BTC government.

Taking to his handle on X, PM Modi posted, “I congratulate Shri Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as Bodoland Territorial Council’s CEM. My best wishes to him and his team for their tenure. The Central Government and Assam Government will continue to support the BTC Government as we all collectively work to fulfil the great Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s vision and ensure all-round development.”

In his post on X, the PM also included a photograph of him with Hagrama Mohilary taken on an earlier occasion.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, also congratulated Hagrama Mohilary and his team after they were sworn in for the Bodoland Territorial Council today. He posted on X, “Congratulations to Shri Hagrama Mohilary on taking oath as the CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council... My best wishes to him and his team as they work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bodoland. Guided by the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji led Govt is committed to holistic development of all sections of society.”

