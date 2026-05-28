Assam BJP criticises Congress leadership choice, backs UCC bill

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State BJP criticised the Congress party over the selection of its Legislative Party leader, alleging that the decision reflected a shift in the party’s political priorities in the state.

Addressing to the media, BJP Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay claimed that the Congress had moved away from representing indigenous interests and alleged that the party was attempting to consolidate support among migrant Muslim communities. He also made allegations regarding the political background of the newly chosen Congress Legislative Party leader.

Upadhyay also welcomed the Uniform Civil Code-2026 Bill introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly and said the BJP-led government remained committed to implementing its electoral promises under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.

He further highlighted the completion of 12 years of the Narendra Modi government and cited initiatives such as the abrogation of Article 370, GST, Ayushman Bharat, UPI and infrastructure development as key achievements.

Also Read: Assam Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes First Northeastern State and Third in India to Enact UCC