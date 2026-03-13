Assam BJP Dismisses Pawan Khera's Criticism, Says Congress Attacks Only Help BJP Win More Seats

The Assam BJP has dismissed criticism of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Congress leader Pawan Khera as baseless and unfounded, with party spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi asserting that opposition attacks on the Chief Minister have historically only strengthened the BJP's electoral performance in the state.

"The more Congress criticises the Chief Minister of Assam, the more seats the BJP will gain," Medhi said, speaking to the media.

