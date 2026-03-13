Assam BJP Dismisses Pawan Khera's Criticism, Says Congress Attacks Only Help BJP Win More Seats

The Assam BJP has dismissed criticism of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Congress leader Pawan Khera as baseless and unfounded, with party spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi asserting that opposition attacks on the Chief Minister have historically only strengthened the BJP's electoral performance in the state.
"The more Congress criticises the Chief Minister of Assam, the more seats the BJP will gain," Medhi said, speaking to the media.
Medhi recalled that Pawan Khera had similarly targeted the Chief Minister during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — and that the BJP had responded by improving its tally from 9 seats in 2019 to 11 seats in 2024. He said the pattern proved that the people of Assam do not accept propaganda against Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and predicted a similar public response as the 2026 Assembly elections approach.
He also pointed to the large turnout at the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra as evidence of the Chief Minister's popularity on the ground.
Medhi took aim at Congress's outreach efforts, describing the "Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress" initiative as having failed to reach voters and the "Parivartan Yatra" as having gone largely unnoticed. He said that despite Congress announcing 42 candidates ten days ago, none had managed to hold meaningful public meetings or gatherings.
He further claimed that Congress had no meaningful presence in Assam outside a few constituencies with large Miya Muslim voter bases, and that statements from Delhi-based Congress leaders therefore carried little weight with voters in Assam.
Medhi contrasted the Congress era — which he alleged was marked by public funds being diverted to leaders and associates — with the current NDA government's approach of direct benefit transfers to citizens. He said deserving candidates were now getting government jobs without paying bribes, and that this transparent system had earned the Chief Minister the trust of Assam's people.
Addressing the Zubeen Garg issue raised by Khera, Medhi said the people of Assam remain deeply emotional about the beloved singer, but accused Congress of exploiting the artiste's name for petty political purposes. He said the state government had already taken all possible steps to honour Zubeen Garg's legacy and had announced plans to preserve it for the future.