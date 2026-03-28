Assam BJP Expels Nine Members for Filing Against Official Candidates

The Assam Pradesh BJP has expelled nine of its members for six years after they chose to contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections against the party's own officially nominated candidates.

The decision was taken by state BJP president Dilip Saikia in accordance with the party's constitution. A formal notification was issued by state BJP general secretary Anup Barman on March 27, 2026.

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