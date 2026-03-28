Assam BJP Expels Nine Members for Filing Against Official Candidates

The Assam Pradesh BJP has expelled nine of its members for six years after they chose to contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections against the party's own officially nominated candidates.
The decision was taken by state BJP president Dilip Saikia in accordance with the party's constitution. A formal notification was issued by state BJP general secretary Anup Barman on March 27, 2026.
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The expelled members, and the constituencies where they are contesting as rebel candidates, are as follows:
Uddhab Das – Barpeta LAC
Jayanta Kumar Das – Dispur LAC
Jitendrajit Gour – Kaliabor LAC
Amalendu Das – Barkhola LAC
Dhanjit Rabha – Goalpara West LAC
Chakradhar Das – Bongaigaon LAC
Gagan Chandra Haloi – Barpeta LAC
Ankur Das – Kamalpur LAC
Yashudha Dulal (Shyamal) Rakshit – Lumding LAC
Rebel candidacies are a recurring challenge for political parties during assembly elections, as sitting members who fail to secure official tickets often choose to file nominations independently.
The six-year expulsion bars these members from any party activities or positions for the duration of the ban.