Guwahati

Assam BJP Expels Nine Members for Filing Against Official Candidates

Assam Pradesh BJP president Dilip Saikia has expelled nine party members for six years for contesting against the party's officially nominated candidates in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
BJP
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The Assam Pradesh BJP has expelled nine of its members for six years after they chose to contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections against the party's own officially nominated candidates.

The decision was taken by state BJP president Dilip Saikia in accordance with the party's constitution. A formal notification was issued by state BJP general secretary Anup Barman on March 27, 2026.

Also Read: New Guwahati LAC: BJP vs Congress in Renamed Constituency

The expelled members, and the constituencies where they are contesting as rebel candidates, are as follows:

  • Uddhab Das – Barpeta LAC

  • Jayanta Kumar Das – Dispur LAC

  • Jitendrajit Gour – Kaliabor LAC

  • Amalendu Das – Barkhola LAC

  • Dhanjit Rabha – Goalpara West LAC

  • Chakradhar Das – Bongaigaon LAC

  • Gagan Chandra Haloi – Barpeta LAC

  • Ankur Das – Kamalpur LAC

  • Yashudha Dulal (Shyamal) Rakshit – Lumding LAC

Rebel candidacies are a recurring challenge for political parties during assembly elections, as sitting members who fail to secure official tickets often choose to file nominations independently.

The six-year expulsion bars these members from any party activities or positions for the duration of the ban.

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